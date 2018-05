May 18 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc:

* AMYRIS SUSTAINABLE LUBRICANTS JOINT VENTURE COMPANY, NOVVI, AND CHEVRON ENTER AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NEW RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES

* AMYRIS INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* AMYRIS INC - NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES