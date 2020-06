BRIEF-An Open Letter From Daniel O’Day, Chairman & CEO, Gilead Sciences

June 29 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* AN OPEN LETTER FROM DANIEL O’DAY, CHAIRMAN & CEO, GILEAD SCIENCES

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - HAVE SET REMDESIVIR PRICE FOR GOVERNMENTS OF DEVELOPED COUNTRIES OF $390 PER VIAL

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - IN U.S., SAME GOVERNMENT PRICE OF $390 PER VIAL FOR REMDESIVIR WILL APPLY

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - PRICE FOR U.S. PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES, WILL BE $520 PER VIAL FOR REMDESIVIR

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH HHS WHEREBY HHS AND STATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE ALLOCATION TO HOSPITALS UNTIL END OF SEPT.

* GILEAD SCIENCES - MAJORITY OF PATIENTS ARE EXPECTED TO RECEIVE 5-DAY TREATMENT COURSE USING 6 VIALS OF REMDESIVIR, EQUATES TO $2,340/ PATIENT

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - ONCE SUPPLIES OF REMDESIVIR ARE LESS CONSTRAINED, HHS WILL NO LONGER MANAGE ALLOCATION

* GILEAD SCIENCES SAYS “AS WITH MANY OTHER ASPECTS OF THIS PANDEMIC, WE ARE IN UNCHARTERED TERRITORY IN PRICING REMDESIVIR”

* GILEAD SCIENCES - EXPECT INVESTMENT ON DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURE OF REMDESIVIR TO EXCEED $1 BILLION (U.S.)

* GILEAD SCIENCES SAYS DISCOUNTED PRICE ON REMDESIVIR TO A LEVEL THAT IS AFFORDABLE FOR DEVELOPED COUNTRIES WITH LOWEST PURCHASING POWER