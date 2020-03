March 2 (Reuters) - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE FILING:

* SANTANDER CHAIRMAN ANA BOTIN PAID 3.32 MLN EUROS IN THE ACQUISITION OF 1.0 MILLION SHARES OF BANCO SANTANDER ON FEBRUARY 27 AND FEBRUARY 28

* THE AVERAGE TRANSACTION PRICE WAS 3.32 EUROS PER SHARE

* SHE BOUGHT 500,000 SHARES FOR 3.39 EUROS PER SHARE AND THE REMAINING 500,000 SHARES FOR 3.26 EUROS PER SHARE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)