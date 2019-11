Nov 19 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc:

* ANA HOLDINGS INC -TO ADD 5 CITIES -ISTANBUL, MILAN, MOSCOW, SHENZHEN AND STOCKHOLM- FROM TOKYO HANEDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT STARTING IN SUMMER 2020

* ANA HOLDINGS INC - WILL ALSO BE INCREASING FREQUENCY OF HANEDA = LOS ANGELES AND HANEDA = SYDNEY ROUTE IN 2020

* ANA HOLDINGS INC - ADDITIONAL CITIES ARE PART OF 12 NEW ROUTES ANA WILL SERVE OUT OF HANEDA AIRPORT STARTING IN 2020 Source Text here Further company coverage: