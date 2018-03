March 19 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc:

* ANACONDA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO ACQUIRE MARITIME RESOURCES CORP.

* ANACONDA MINING INC - ‍OFFER PRICE REPRESENTS $0.14 PER MARITIME SHARE​

* ANACONDA MINING INC -DEAL ‍CONSIDERATION OF 0.364 OF A COMMON SHARE OF ANACONDA FOR EACH MARITIME SHARE​