BRIEF-Anaconda Formally Commences Takeover Bid For Maritime Resources Corp.

April 13 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc:

* ANACONDA FORMALLY COMMENCES TAKEOVER BID FOR MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. AT 64% PREMIUM TO CREATE EMERGING CANADIAN GOLD PRODUCER WITH SIGNIFICANT GROWTH PROFILE

* MADE FORMAL OFFER TO ACQUIRE MARITIME SHARES WITH ASSOCIATED RIGHTS ISSUED UNDER SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN OF MARITIME DATED MARCH 15

* TO ACQUIRE ALL OF MARITIME SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR CONSIDERATION OF 0.390 OF A COMMON SHARE OF ANACONDA FOR EACH MARITIME SHARE

* OFFER FOR MARITIME RESOURCES REPRESENTS $0.16 PER MARITIME SHARE

* ALL DOLLAR AMOUNTS MENTIONED ARE IN CANADIAN DOLLARS

* MARITIME SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 23.9% OF ANACONDA IF OFFER IS SUCCESSFUL

* ENTERED INTO LOCK-UP AGREEMENTS WITH MARITIME SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING 12.2 PCT OF MARITIME SHARES