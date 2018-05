May 3 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc:

* ANACONDA MINING ACHIEVES QUARTERLY GOLD SALES OF 4,526 OUNCES IN Q1 2018 AND GENERATES $3.3 MILLION OF EBITDA AT POINT ROUSSE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.00

* QTRLY GOLD REVENUE OF $7.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: