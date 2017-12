Dec 14 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc:

* ANACONDA MINING PRODUCES OVER 4,100 OUNCES OF GOLD AND GENERATES $5.8M IN REVENUE IN Q2 FY 2018

* Q2 REVENUE C$5.8 MILLION

- GOLD PRODUCTION IS ON TRACK TO EXCEED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE OF 15,500 OUNCES