BRIEF-Anaconda Mining Q1 2018 loss per share C$0.00

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc:

* Anaconda Mining achieves record quarterly gold sales of 4,723 ounces in Q1 FY 2018 and generates $2.6m of EBITDA at point rousse

* Quarterly loss per share C$0.00

* Quarterly revenue C$7.613 million

* Anaconda Mining Inc - ‍Point Rousse Project achieved qtrly gold sales of 4,723 ounces in Q1 FY 2018, on track to meet annual guidance of 15,500 ounces​