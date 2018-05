BRIEF-Anaconda Mining Says Issued Letter To Shareholders Of Maritime Resources Concerning Co's Announced Offer To Acquire Maritime

May 7 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc:

* ANACONDA MINING - ISSUED A LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF MARITIME RESOURCES CONCERNING CO’S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFER TO ACQUIRE MARITIME

* ANACONDA MINING INC - CO CAN OFFER MARITIME SHAREHOLDERS “A CLEAR AND ACHIEVABLE PLAN” TO DEVELOP MARITIME’S HAMMERDOWN DEPOSIT

* ANACONDA MINING INC - HAS ALREADY HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCING SOURCES TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF HAMMERDOWN

* ANACONDA MINING - GOT A LOI FROM A FINANCING SOURCE TO FUND "SIGNIFICANT" PART OF DEVELOPMENT OF HAMMERDOWN, EXPECTING ANOTHER TERM SHEET BY MID-MAY