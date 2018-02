Feb 20 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp:

* ANADARKO ANNOUNCES MOZAMBIQUE LNG SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* MOZAMBIQUE LNG1 COMPANY, JOINTLY OWNED SALES ENTITY OF MOZAMBIQUE AREA 1 CO-VENTURERS,ENTERED INTO LNG SALE AGREEMENT WITH ÉLECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)