BRIEF-Anadarko Increases Dividend Fivefold And Expands Share-Repurchase Program

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp:

* ANADARKO INCREASES DIVIDEND FIVEFOLD AND EXPANDS SHARE-REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - ‍AUTHORIZED A $500-MILLION INCREASE TO ANADARKO‘S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $2.5 BILLION SHARE-REPURCHASE PROGRAM​

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM- ‍QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK OF 25 CENTS PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 20 CENTS PER SHARE VERSUS PREVIOUS QUARTER​

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - ‍INTENDS TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS BY MORE THAN $1 BILLION BY RETIRING 2018 AND 2019 DEBT MATURITIES AT PAR​

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - ‍SHARE-REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION EXTENDS THROUGH END OF 2018​