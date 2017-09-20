FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum announces $2.5 bln share-repurchase program
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2017 / 8:50 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum announces $2.5 bln share-repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp :

* Anadarko announces $2.5 billion share-repurchase program

* Expects 2018 capital program within cash flow​

* Says ‍authorization extends through end of 2018​

* In Delaware and DJ Basins, are on track to deliver combined projected exit rate of approximately 150,000 bopd in 2017

* Says in deepwater GOM, continues to expect average production rates approaching 130,000 bopd for 2017

* Will initially target $1 billion of share repurchases prior to year-end 2017​

* Reaffirm guidance co have previously provided for deepwater Gulf Of Mexico (GOM), DJ and Delaware Basin Assets​

* 2018 upstream investment plan anticipated to produce substantial free cash flow, assuming average oil price of $50 per barrel​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.