BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum Says Entered Into Third Amendment And Maturity Extension Agreement

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp:

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - ‍ON JAN. 12, CO ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT AND MATURITY EXTENSION AGREEMENT, WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A - SEC FILING​

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - ‍FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT AMENDS THAT CERTAIN REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 17, 2014​

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - ‍FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JANUARY 23, 2021 TO JAN. 23, 2022​

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - ‍ALSO ON JANUARY 12, 2018, ANADARKO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT​

* ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP - ‍364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JAN. 12, 2018 TO JAN. 11, 2019​ Source text - bit.ly/2Dosn6G Further company coverage: