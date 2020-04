April 29 (Reuters) - ANADOLU HAYAT EMEKLILIK:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF 122.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 70.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NON-LIFE TECHNICAL INCOME OF -107,499 LIRA VERSUS 157,446 LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED LIFE TECHNICAL INCOME OF 650.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 275.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)