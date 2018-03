BRIEF-Analog Devices Announces Offering And Pricing Of Senior Notes

March 9 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc:

* ANALOG DEVICES ANNOUNCES OFFERING AND PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES

* ANALOG DEVICES INC - ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020

* ANALOG DEVICES INC - ALSO PRICED $450 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

* ANALOG DEVICES INC - TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN