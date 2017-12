Dec 6 (Reuters) - Analogic Corp:

* ANALOGIC ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2017 AND DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 12 PERCENT TO $106.9 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.75 TO $2.90

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $450 MILLION TO $460 MILLION