April 10 (Reuters) - Analogic Corp:

* ANALOGIC SAYS IF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ANLG HOLDING CO TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY ANLG FEE OF $34.8 MILLION

* ANALOGIC SAYS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ANLG HOLDING ALSO PROVIDES THAT ANLG WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $64.2 MLN - SEC FILING