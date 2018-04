April 10 (Reuters) - Analogic Corp:

* ANALOGIC TO BE ACQUIRED BY AN AFFILIATE OF ALTARIS CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR $84.00 PER SHARE OR $1.1 BILLION IN CASH

* ANALOGIC BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS TRANSACTION

* TRANSACTION AND MERGER AGREEMENT WERE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY ANALOGIC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, ANALOGIC WILL BECOME A PRIVATELY HELD COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: