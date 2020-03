BRIEF-Analogue Holdings Posts FY Profit Attributable Hk$242.6 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - Analogue Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$242.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$315.3 MILLION

* FY VALUE OF OUTSTANDING CONTRACTS HK$9,408.5 MILLION VERSUS HK$7,419.6 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$4,481.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$5,966.0 MILLION

* RECENT MODEST SLOWDOWN OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES MAY DAMPEN RATE OF GROWTH OF REVENUE IN SHORT TERM

* IN 2020, PROGRESS OF SOME CONSTRUCTION TENDERS AND PROJECTS IN HK, MACAU AND MAINLAND CHINA AFFECTED TO SOME EXTENT DUE TO COVID-19

* DUE TO VOLATILE ECONOMIC ATMOSPHERE, SEES MARKET COMPETITION INCREASINGLY FIERCE IN SHORT TERM

* FIERCE COMPETITION IN SHORT TERM TO PRESSURE PROFIT MARGINS OF TENDERS, PROJECTS IN INDUSTRY

* RESOLVED TO PAY A SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK5.07 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR