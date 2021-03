March 31 (Reuters) -

* INDONESIA TRANSPORT MINISTER SAYS CVR FROM CRASHED SRIWIJAYA AIR JET FOUND LATE TUESDAY

* HEAD OF INDONESIA NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY COMMITTEE (KNKT) SAYS CVR ANALYSIS WILL TAKE “3 DAYS TO 1 WEEK”

* INDONESIA NAVY OFFICIAL SAYS CVR WAS FOUND UNDER 1 METER OF MUD