April 22 (Reuters) - Analytica Ltd:

* ANALYTICA-CORONAVIRUS SEVERELY IMPACTED NEGOTIATIONS & PRODUCT TRIALS WITH DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS FOR PERICOACH

* ANALYTICA LTD - DIRECTORS AGREED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS FEES

* ANALYTICA LTD - OBTAINED UNSECURED REVOLVING WORKING CAPITAL FACILITY FOR UP TO $1 MILLION FROM HALONNA PTY LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: