May 16 (Reuters) - AnalytixInsight Inc:

* ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC - ENTERED INTO A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH THOMSON REUTERS

* ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC - THOMSON REUTERS TO DISTRIBUTE FINANCIAL RESEARCH REPORTS CREATED BY ANALYTIXINSIGHT'S ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM TO CUSTOMERS ON EIKON, THOMSON ONE