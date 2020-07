BRIEF-Anaptysbio Announces Orphan Drug Designation Of Imsidolimab For Treatment Of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

July 8 (Reuters) - AnaptysBio Inc:

* ANAPTYSBIO ANNOUNCES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION OF IMSIDOLIMAB FOR TREATMENT OF GENERALIZED PUSTULAR PSORIASIS

* ANAPTYSBIO - ADDITIONAL DATA AND REGULATORY STRATEGY UPDATE FROM GENERALIZED PUSTULAR PSORIASIS PHASE 2 GALLOP TRIAL ANTICIPATED DURING H2 2020

* ANAPTYSBIO INC - PALMOPLANTAR PUSTULOSIS (PPP) PHASE 2 POPLAR TRIAL TOP-LINE DATA ANTICIPATED IN H2 2020

* ANAPTYSBIO INC - PLANS TO EXPAND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF IMSIDOLIMAB TO ADDITIONAL INDICATIONS DURING H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)