BRIEF-Anaptysbio Announces Positive Top-Line Proof-Of-Concept Data For ANB020 In Moderate-To-Severe Baseline Adult Peanut Allergy Patients

March 26 (Reuters) - Anaptysbio Inc:

* ANAPTYSBIO ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FOR ANB020 IN MODERATE-TO-SEVERE BASELINE ADULT PEANUT ALLERGY PATIENTS

* ANAPTYSBIO INC - ‍ANB020 WAS WELL TOLERATED AND NO PATIENTS HAVE DISCONTINUED FROM STUDY​

* ANAPTYSBIO INC - ‍ANAPTYSBIO PLANS TO INITIATE A MULTI-DOSE PHASE 2B TRIAL IN MODERATE-TO-SEVERE BASELINE ADULT PEANUT ALLERGY PATIENTS​

* ANAPTYSBIO INC - ‍NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED FROM STUDY​