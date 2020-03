BRIEF-AnaptysBio Reports Q4 Net Loss Per Common Share $0.75

March 2 (Reuters) - AnaptysBio Inc:

* ANAPTYSBIO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES PIPELINE UPDATES

* ANAPTYSBIO- INTERIM TOP-LINE DATA FROM ETOKIMAB ECLIPSE PHASE 2 TRIAL IN CHRONIC RHINOSINUSITIS WITH NASAL POLYPS ANTICIPATED IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.75

* EXPECTS ITS NET CASH BURN IN 2020 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $60.0 MILLION

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL FUND CO’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN AT LEAST INTO 2023

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.20 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ANTICIPATE ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA AND REGULATORY UPDATE DURING 2020 FOR GALLOP PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ANB019 MONOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: