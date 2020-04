BRIEF-Anatara Lifesciences Says Co Continues Licensing Talks With Potential Animal Health Partners For Core Animal Asset

April 7 (Reuters) - Anatara Lifesciences Ltd:

* CONTINUE TO ADVANCE LICENSING TALKS WITH POTENTIAL ANIMAL HEALTH PARTNERS FOR CORE ANIMAL ASSET, DETACH

* AT CURRENT TIME, ANTICIPATES DELAY, TO SECOND HALF OF 2020, FOR COMMENCEMENT OF ITS CLINICAL TRIAL IN IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME

* DO NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL DELAY OF MEETING PARTNERING MILESTONE FOR CORE ANIMAL ASSET DUE TO COVID-19

* AIM OF MEETING PARTNERING MILESTONE OF END Q2 FOR CORE ANIMAL ASSET, DETACH