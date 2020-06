June 16 (Reuters) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp:

* ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES ANNOUNCES EXCEEDING OF ENROLLMENT TARGET FOR THE ANAVEX®2-73 (BLARCAMESINE) U.S. PHASE 2 RETT SYNDROME CLINICAL TRIAL

* ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES - EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM STUDY IN 2H 2020