Feb 24 (Reuters) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp:

* ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF FOUNDATIONAL DATA FOR ANAVEX®2-73 (BLARCAMESINE) IN MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS)

* ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES - STUDY ALSO DESCRIBED THAT ANAVEX2-73 PROVIDES OPTIMAL PROTECTION OF OLIGODENDROGLIA AGAINST GLUTAMATE TOXICITY IN VITRO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)