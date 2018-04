BRIEF-Anavex Life Sciences To Initiate Phase 2 Study Of Anavex®2-73 In Parkinson’S Disease Dementia

April 17 (Reuters) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp:

* ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES TO INITIATE PHASE 2 STUDY OF ANAVEX®2-73 IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE DEMENTIA AND PROVIDES CLINICAL STUDY UPDATE FOR ANAVEX®2-73 IN RETT SYNDROME

* ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP - PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ANAVEX 2-73 IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE DEMENTIA (PDD) IN H2 2018

* ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES - ANTICIPATES POTENTIAL INITIATION OF ANAVEX 2-73 PHASE 2 STUDY IN RETT SYNDROME IN H2 2018