April 19 (Reuters) - Ancestry.com LLC

* ANCESTRY NAMES MARGO GEORGIADIS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC.

* ANCESTRY SAYS GEORGIADIS WILL SUCCEED HOWARD HOCHHAUSER, WHO HAS SERVED AS INTERIM CEO SINCE OCTOBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Ancestry.com LLC]