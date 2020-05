May 11 (Reuters) - Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd:

* ANCHIANO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ANCHIANO THERAPEUTICS LTD- QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* ANCHIANO THERAPEUTICS LTD - FINANCIAL RESOURCES ARE EXPECTED TO SUFFICE UNTIL Q1 OF 2021