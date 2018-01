BRIEF-Anchor Bancorp Reports Q2 Loss Per Share of $0.58

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Anchor Bancorp Inc:

* ANCHOR BANCORP REPORTS NET LOSS OF $1.4 MILLION OR $0.58 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR THE SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2018

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

* ANCHOR BANCORP - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES ROSE 10.5%, TO $4.5 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS $4.1 MILLION

* ANCHOR BANCORP - ‍TAX REVALUATION FROM RECENT TAX REFORM RESULTED IN A $2.4 MILLION INCREASE IN CO‘S INCOME TAX EXPENSE, A ($0.96) REDUCTION IN Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: