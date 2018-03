March 26 (Reuters) - Anchor Group Ltd:

* ‍FY ADJUSTED HEPS DOWN 41% TO 38 CENTS PER SHARE (64.7 CENTS TO 31 DECEMBER 2016)​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS DOWN 36% TO R73.8 MILLION (R115.2 MILLION TO 31 DECEMBER 2016)​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 CENTS (15 CENTS IN 2016)​

* ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADVICE GREW 14% DURING 2017 TO R52.3 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: