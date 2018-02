BRIEF-Anchor Group Sees FY HEPS To Be Between 30.6 Cents And 37.4 Cents Per Share​

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Anchor Group Ltd:

* ANCHOR GROUP - HEPS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE 37% TO 49% LOWER THAN HEPS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016​

* ANCHOR GROUP LTD - FY HEPS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 30.6 CENTS PER SHARE AND 37.4 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ANCHOR GROUP - FY ‍ADJ HEPS ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 35.1 CENTS PER SHARE AND 42.9 CENTS PER SHARE VERSUS 64.7 CENTS AS REPORTED A YEAR AGO

* ANCHOR GROUP LTD - ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADVICE GREW 14% DURING 2017 TO R52.3 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: