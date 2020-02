BRIEF-Anchor Resources Gets Approval-In-Principle For JV Proposal With Kelantan State Land Authority

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Anchor Resources Ltd:

* IN-PRINCIPLE FOR JV PROPOSAL WITH KELANTAN STATE LAND AUTHORITY

* PROPOSAL FOR RETREATMENT OF TAILINGS, ROCK MATERIALS, WASTE OR MINE RESIDUE TO PRODUCE GOLD CONCENTRATE ORE

* COMPANY’S GOLD MINING TAILINGS OPERATION IS NOT AFFECTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SEVERAL CONTRACTORS OF UNIT FROM WENZHOU, CHINA NOT ABLE TO RETURN TO MALAYSIA DUE TO COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

* DELAY OF RETURN OF CHINESE CONTRACTORS HAS DELAYED DELIVERIES OF GRANITE DIMENSION STONES, FOR LOCAL & OVERSEAS CUSTOMERS