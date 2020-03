March 18 (Reuters) - Anchor Resources Ltd:

* TO STOP ALL MINING & QUARRYING ACTIVITIES IN LUBUK MANDI GOLD MINE & BUKIT CHETAI GRANITE MINE FROM 18 MARCH 2020 UNTIL 31 MARCH 2020

* GROUP'S GOLD MINING TAILINGS OPERATION IN LM EXPECTED TO RESUME ON 1 APRIL, SUBJECT TO ANY EXTENSION ON MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER