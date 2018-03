March 22 (Reuters) - And International Publishers Nv :

* FY OPERATING LOSS (EXCLUDING. AMORTISATION) EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS (EXCLUDING. AMORTISATION) EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL NOT PROPOSE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017

