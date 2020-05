May 19 (Reuters) - AND International Publishers NV :

* YTD 2020 ORDER HAS BEEN TRACKING AHEAD COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* GROWTH HAS BEEN SLOWER THAN EXPECTED, IN PART DUE TO COVID-19 RELATED LOCKDOWN MEASURES INFLUENCING AVAILABILITY AND DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

* Q1 2020 REVENUE WAS 0.1M EURO BELOW Q1 2019 REVENUE

* IVO VLEESCHOUWERS JOINED AND ON APRIL 1ST AS CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)