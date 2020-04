BRIEF-AND International Publishers Will Not Propose Dividend

April 24 (Reuters) - AND International Publishers NV :

* FY EPS LOSS 1.06 EUR VERSUS 0.84 EUR LOSS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.1 MILLION EUR VERSUS 1.0 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* RELEASES 2019 RESULTS

* GIVEN THE RESULTS FOR 2019, AND PROPOSES NOT TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

* FY NET LOSS, EXCLUDING IMPAIRMENT, RESULTED IN EUR (1,1) MILLION (2018: EUR (1,6) MILLION)

* IN 2020, WE EXPECT TO SEE FIRST POSITIVE TREND WITHIN OUR REVISED BUSINESS MODEL AND MARKET APPROACH

* DOES NOT PROVIDE A FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020, AMID (MACRO-ECONOMIC) UNCERTAINTIES CAUSED BY GLOBAL COVID-19

* NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN 2019 AMOUNTED TO AN OUTFLOW OF EUR 1,191,000 COMPARED TO A 2018 CASH OUTFLOW OF EUR 1,329,000

* AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019, AND HELD EUR 522,000 IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2018: EUR 2,194,000)