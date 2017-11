Nov 28 (Reuters) - Andeavor Logistics Lp:

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO POTENTIAL OFFERING OF ITS PERPETUAL PREFERRED UNITS‍​

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS - THE SERIES A FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED UNITS REPRESENTS LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN CO Source text : (bit.ly/2k4EvBN) Further company coverage: