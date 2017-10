Oct 19 (Reuters) - Andeavor Logistics LP

* Andeavor Logistics LP announces quarterly distribution increase​

* Andeavor Logistics LP - declaration of quarterly cash distribution for Q3 2017 of $0.9852 per limited partnership unit, or $3.94 on an annualized basis​

* Andeavor Logistics LP - ‍new distribution represents 1.5 pct increase over quarterly distribution of $0.971 per limited partnership unit on annualized basis, paid in Aug. 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: