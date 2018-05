BRIEF-Andeavor Logistics Qtrly Net Earnings $0.59 Per Diluted Common Limited Partner Unit

May 7 (Reuters) - Andeavor Logistics LP:

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - QTRLY NET EARNINGS $0.59 PER DILUTED COMMON LIMITED PARTNER UNIT

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - DEAL WITH ANDEAVOR EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED 40% TO 50% BY ISSUING COMMON EQUITY TO ANDEAVOR, REMAINDER BY DEBT, RETAINED CASH

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - TRANSACTION WITH ANDEAVOR IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUGUST 2018 AND BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - AWARDED THREE NEW CRUDE OIL GATHERING PROJECTS IN DELAWARE BASIN

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BILLION TO $2.3 BILLION IN 2018

* ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP - ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS PLANS FOR TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $3.3 BILLION FROM 2018 TO 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: