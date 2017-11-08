FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Andeavor Logistics reports third quarter EPS of $0.90
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 10:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Andeavor Logistics reports third quarter EPS of $0.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Andeavor Logistics Lp

* Andeavor logistics LP reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net earnings and EBITDA for Q3 included $19 million environmental accrual and $4 million of transaction costs​

* Acquired logistics assets located in Anacortes, Washington for total consideration of $445 million​

* Anacortes logistics assets expected to provide annual net earnings of $30 to $35 million and annual EBITDA of $50 to $55 million​

* Anacortes logistics deal is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.