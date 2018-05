BRIEF-Andeavor Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.07

May 7 (Reuters) - Andeavor:

* REG-ANDEAVOR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISED ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS’ 2018 TO 2020 NET EARNINGS TARGET TO $965 MILLION AND EBITDA BY $150 MILLION TO OVER $1.6 BILLION

* EXPECTS TO OFFER ASSETS TOTALING $1.6 BILLION TO $1.7 BILLION TO ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS

* REFINING UTILIZATION WAS 90% FOR Q1 2018 COMPARED TO 92% FOR 2017

* ASSETS TO BE OFFERED TO ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS ARE COMPRISED OF PERMIAN AND REFINING LOGISTICS ASSETS, CONAN CRUDE OIL GATHERING SYSTEM

* ASSETS TO BE OFFERED TO ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS ARE ALSO COMPRISED OF THE LOS ANGELES REFINERY INTERCONNECT PIPELINE

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $9.46 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 CONSOLIDATED THROUGHPUT OF 1,055 MBPD TO 1,110 MBPD

* INTENDS TO CLOSE ON ACQUISITION OF WEST COAST ASPHALT TERMINALS OF DELEK US HOLDINGS IN Q2 2018