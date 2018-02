BRIEF-Andeavor Reports Q4 Results

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Andeavor:

* ANDEAVOR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.61

* ‍Q4 2017 REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING LOSS WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY APPROXIMATELY $185 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUES $10,652 MILLION VERSUS $6,652​ MILLION

* ‍Q4 2017 RESULTS ALSO INCLUDED A BENEFIT OF $918 MILLION RELATED TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES​

* ‍EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.5 BILLION​

* ‍TURNAROUND EXPENDITURES FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $575 MILLION​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $10.80 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S