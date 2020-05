May 11 (Reuters) - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc:

* ANDLAUER HEALTHCARE GROUP REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ANDLAUER HEALTHCARE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $81.7 MILLION VERSUS $71.4 MILLION

* ANDLAUER HEALTHCARE GROUP INC - OPERATING INCOME FOR Q1 2020 INCREASED BY 13.6% TO $12.4 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $10.9 MILLION FOR Q1 2019