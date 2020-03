March 12 (Reuters) - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc:

* ANDLAUER HEALTHCARE GROUP REPORTS 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE INCREASED 6.3% TO $76.6 MILLION

* QTRLY EBITDA INCREASED 19.4% TO $17.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: