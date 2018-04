April 17 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc:

* ANDREW JONES SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC’S CURRENT TRADING PRICE - SEC FILING

* ANDREW JONES SAYS INTENT TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TO ADDRESS CONCERNS AND QUESTIONS

* ANDREW JONES REPORTS 5.8 PERCENT STAKE IN WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC AS OF APRIL 16 Source text (bit.ly/2vq4Pf0) Further company coverage: