BRIEF-Andrew Liveris To Transition Out Of DowDuPont Executive Chairman Role, Then Retire

March 12 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc:

* ANDREW N. LIVERIS TO TRANSITION OUT OF DOWDUPONT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE, THEN RETIRE

* DOWDUPONT INC - ‍EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN TRANSITION EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018​

* DOWDUPONT INC - LIVERIS TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

* DOWDUPONT INC - JEFF FETTIG, CURRENT CO-LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FOR DOWDUPONT, WILL SERVE AS A NON-EMPLOYEE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DOWDUPONT

* DOWDUPONT INC - ‍LIVERIS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR OF DOWDUPONT THROUGH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT FROM CO EFFECTIVE JULY 1